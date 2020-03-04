Some concerned members of the Prestea Huni Valley Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who are not very happy about some developments in the constituency, have bared their teeth against the constituency executives.

According to the irate members, attempts by the constituency executives to deny an aspirant, lawyer Theophilus Tawiah, from contesting the constituency primary is an attempt to basterdise the constitution of the NPP and create chaos in the party ahead of the December elections.

In a statement signed by Charles Listowell Siawh, President of the Concerned NPP Members of Prestea Huni Valley Constituency, the group said “concerned NPP members of Prestea Huni Valley Constituency by this release are expressing our concern over current happenings in the Constituency. We are enjoined by the party’s constitution to defend and promote the unity of the party at all times. It has become imperative to demonstrate our grievances to the party at large by issuing this release to enable the party take notice of such conduct that might cost us at 2020 general election.”

Below is the rest of the statement:

Prestea Huni Valley constituency is one of the swing constituencies in Ghana and with our intent to be in power for long, we believe the National Executives must call the Constituency Executives to order before we lose the seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Meanwhile, in the 2016 general election, our parliamentary candidate had a meagre figure of about 36,444 as against 32,073 of the NDC.

The presidential candidate’s figure dropped woefully to 33,327 as against that of NDC – 34,876 with a difference of 1,549. Their attitude confirms that, they want the party to be in opposition despite the good policies enrolled by our President. The Constituency Executives who are to be referees can’t be trusted.

To start with, NPP believes in healthy competition, but ‘the Executives are protecting’ the incumbent against one aspirant, lawyer Theophilus Tawiah. The Constituency Executive Committee with no authority constituted themselves as Vetting Panel and denied Lawyer Theophilus Tawiah of picking Nomination Forms at the Constituency Level. Not only that, our Constituency Chairman has been speculating that, under his watch he would never allow the said aspirant to contest.

All their plans are to protect the MP from being contested which is against the tenets of our party. Lawyer Theophilus Tawiah was vetted on 1st March, 2020 and we shall stage a demonstration should he be disqualified as suggested by the Constituency Executives.

If the party remains silent, what happened in 2008 shall happen in 2020 general election in Prestea Huni valley constituency. We shall vote skirt and blouse

To our President, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, your representative has failed us and we the foot-soldiers have not benefited from your good policies with exception of the Executives who are in bed with your Representative. We plead with you not to interfere in this primaries, no one should be protected. Your name is being muddied in Prestea Huni Valley as some Constituency Executives are allegedly saying, the MP is being shielded by you. For unity to exist, let the two persons who have put themselves forward be allowed to contest.

Long Live NPP!

Long Live Prestea Huni Valley!!

Long Live Concerned NPP Members of Prestea Huni Valley!!!

Charles Listowell Siawh, President – Concerned NPP Members of Prestea Huni Valley Constituency