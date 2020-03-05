Ghanaian rapper Ponobiom, previously known as Yaa Pono, has flaunted his beautiful daughter Leven Antwi in new photos on social media.

On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Leven Antwi marked the birthday of the beautiful and eloquent Leven.

Born in 2016, the little girl is celebrating her fourth birthday.

To mark the special occasion, Ponobiom took to social media to share photos of his daughter.

First, Ponobiom shared photos from the early childhood of his daughter.

Captioning the photos, Ponobiom indicated that the birth of Leven has made him complete.

Below are his post;