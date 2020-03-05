A young man, only identified as Daniel, has turned down the proposal of a lady who appeared to be head-over-heels in love with him and desired marriage.

The unidentified lady with the help of her friends organised a ‘marry me ceremony’ at a shopping mall where people were holding banners with several heart-warming love inscriptions.

In a viral video which captured the said lady on her knees during the proposal, the man, who rather seemed confused about the development, tried pulling the lady up.

ALSO READ:

However, the lady persisted on kneeling for the proposal to be accepted only for the young man to walk away.

In the video posted on instagram by factsntruth, the lady’s friends run to her rescue to end the embarrassing scene which had begun.

Watch the video below: