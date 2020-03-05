Tim Krul had Spurs’ penalty takers and the directions on his water bottle ahead of Norwich’s shock win on spot-kicks in the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

Norwich managed to equalise in the 78th minute of the game through Josip Drmic, having earlier fallen behind to Jan Vertonghen’s header in the first half.

But when the two teams failed to score during extra-time, the Canaries knew they would have to rely on the man between the sticks to be the hero.

Krul saved penalties from Spurs’ Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes as Norwich progressed to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

Kenny McLean’s first kick was saved by Michel Vorm, but then Erik Lamela hit the bar before Krul saved the day.

SPURS’ PENALTIES

1. Eric Dier – Scored

2. Erik Lamela – Missed

3. Giovani Lo Celso – Scored

4. Troy Parrott – Missed

5. Gedson Fernandes – Missed

The amount of preparation Krul does ahead of penalties was evident as he had written the names of some of the Spurs players on his water bottle and which sides they liked to aim for when playing penalties.

The list included Lo Celso, Eric Dier and Gedson Fernandes, whose penalty he saved.