Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, says he has everything to thank God for as he celebrates his birthday on March 5, 2020.

The musician, who clocked 32 years on Thursday, recounted how God saved his life in an accident, which took the life of his twin sibling off the Accra Tema Motorway in 2003.

He was rendered disabled throughout until he went in for a successful surgery in Germany in 2016, few months after his mum had passed away.

According to Stonebwoy, surviving the accident meant death is afraid of me, meaning he is God-sent, adding that, the world shall witness the son rise.

He posted on his social media pages this caption:

Plus 1 + in hours Mi Shoulda Dead in 2003.. But I Swear Death Afraid A Me Now. This Bwoy is A GOD Sent! Crocodile Skin Eagle Eye … The World Shall Witness The SON rise!! BhimNationPresident!! BhimNation Government!! [SIC]

Meanwhile in another post, he dedicated his 32nd birthday to his daughter.

Speak No Evil 👿#1GAD Happy Birthday To Me.I Dedicate This DayTo @janam.ljr, he noted.