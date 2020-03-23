Social media users have shared their opinions concerning a video of Nigerian music star, Davido playing with the boobs of his girlfriend, Chioma.

In a video which was meant to be private but now in the public domain, the singer was spotted fondling his baby mama with ultimate delight.

In what appeared to be a fun moment, the singer was lying on his bed with some people around where he playfully touched her with smiles beaming all over Chioma’s face.

This isn’t the first time Davido would be captured doing what he has been captured doing.

Adomonline.com had reported some time a go about singer involved in a similar act with Chioma telling him to stop because it was getting painful.

Find the video below:

But some social media users have shared their opinions with regards to the latest video surfaced: