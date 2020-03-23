Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has crawled his way into the bad books of Nigerians for hitting the phone of a fan who was trying to take a picture of him.

The singer and his crew were coming out of a hotel in Ibadan when the fan approached and started taking pictures of him.

Not pleased with the turnout of events, Davido took the phone from the boy before he could capture his image.

Other similar occurrences prove Davido does not take it lightly when his picture is taken without his permission.

Few weeks ago, Davido slapped the chest of another male fan who tried to take his picture, a situation that made the fan call him out on social media.

The father of three, however, defended himself by saying he intended to hug the fan but his quick gesture made it look like a slap.

Nigerians are, however, not taking any excuses anymore as they jabbed Davido for his sudden intolerance.