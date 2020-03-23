Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Edward Nii Odoom, has given his players a special training programme while at home following the suspension of the league.

The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League is currently on hold following the directives from President Nana Akufo-Addo as the country hopes to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The experienced gaffer has assigned individual training drills to the players as well as grouping the squad to help them stay fit till the league resumes.

READ ALSO

“The players are home but the coach has given them a special training programme,” the Communications Director of the club, Kwame Opare Addo told Asempa FM.

“We will monitor the players and I know the players will adhere to the instruction of the coach because they need to keep their form.

“We don’t want our players to lose form when they come back from the break,” he added.

Hearts are currently 9th on the Ghana League table.