Some celebrities, on Sunday, flouted some of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s orders aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus across the country.

Singer Coco Trey, Mona popularly known as Hajia4Real along with some friends, met up at the Labadi Beach for a party – an action that breaches the President’s ban on large gathering.

The party was in honour of Coco Trey who was celebrating her birthday.

She was seen hugging and touching some friends around – disobeying the number one rule on the coronavirus prevention list.

It also puts in danger the lives of many people, if they come into contact with an infected person, while the country battles the pandemic.

The video, which has since gone viral, has received some backlash from Ghanaians.

“People who are supposed to be role models are hugging and kissing in this era,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another user Ellery added, “social distancing people. Let’s get through these tough times and hopefully, there will be many more birthdays.”

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Ghana has officially recorded 24 cases of COVID-19. However, one patient, a 61-year-old Lebanese, passed away on Saturday after contracting the virus.