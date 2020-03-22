Congratulations are in order for Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, who swept an award at the just ended international Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) held in Jamaica.

Stonebwoy ruled supreme when he was announced winner for the Best African Dancehall Entertainer at IRAWMA’s 38th award night.

He beat Dancehall rivals, Shatta Wale, Epixode and Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Patoranking to grab his first award for the year.

Stonebwoy took to Twitter to brag about about his victory, adding he is still winning after receiving his second award at IRAWMA.

This comes after he won an award for ‘Most Promising Act’ category in 2016 and a nomination for the same category as well as Afrobeat Artiste of the year in 2019.

Meanwhile, Fancy won the Afrobeat Artiste of the Year category and DJ Switch also won Best Young Entertainer on the night.