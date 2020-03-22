Dancehall King Shatta Wale has found a remedy for his religious followers who cannot gather today for their usual Sunday church services following the ban on gatherings.
Shatta, in a bid to keep the spirit of God alive in his fans has turned his Twitter page into a church where he held a one-hour service.
‘Pastor Shatta’, who began by praising God, managed to get enough men to listen to his power-filled sermon, making him number one trend on the app.
The sermon was drawn from the book of Peter which talks about hope, to uplift his fans, most importantly in the trying times the world is in now.
He said the verse was a sword and weapon to fight any situation that makes one sad and depressed.
After the ‘mighty’ preaching, ‘Pastor Shatta’ led his fans through the sinner’s confession prayer after which they sang praises to end the church service.
It appears the dancehall musician has been touched by the Holy Spirit as he first presented himself as a prophet, declaring doom unto sinners who fail to honour God.
A few days ago, Shatta revealed he had a revelation from God, explaining how HIS wrath has brought forth a new plague, the Coronavirus.
Find some of Shatta tweets below: