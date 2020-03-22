Dancehall King Shatta Wale has found a remedy for his religious followers who cannot gather today for their usual Sunday church services following the ban on gatherings.

Shatta, in a bid to keep the spirit of God alive in his fans has turned his Twitter page into a church where he held a one-hour service.

‘Pastor Shatta’, who began by praising God, managed to get enough men to listen to his power-filled sermon, making him number one trend on the app.

The sermon was drawn from the book of Peter which talks about hope, to uplift his fans, most importantly in the trying times the world is in now.

He said the verse was a sword and weapon to fight any situation that makes one sad and depressed.

After the ‘mighty’ preaching, ‘Pastor Shatta’ led his fans through the sinner’s confession prayer after which they sang praises to end the church service.

It appears the dancehall musician has been touched by the Holy Spirit as he first presented himself as a prophet, declaring doom unto sinners who fail to honour God.

A few days ago, Shatta revealed he had a revelation from God, explaining how HIS wrath has brought forth a new plague, the Coronavirus.

Find some of Shatta tweets below:

Praise the Lord 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #ChurchWithShatta — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 22, 2020

God is good — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 22, 2020

Can we all take our bibles pls 🙏🏽 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 22, 2020

1 Peter 5:10

Can we all open to the book of Peter which talks about hope ? Somebody shd read to us so we can all share #ChurchWithShatta — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 22, 2020

And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast … Somebody say Amen 🙏🏽 #ChurchWithShatta — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 22, 2020

These are serious times and as you reading my tweets from your homes believe in God that this phase of Quarantine shall pass and our lives will be back to normal again ,somebody shout Amen 🙏🏽 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 22, 2020

I also want u to believe that no matter the situation you find yourself today will not be the same tomorrow can I hear some Amen 🙏🏽 #ChurchWithShatta — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 22, 2020

Today this verse I have given to you shd be your sword and weapon to fight any situation that makes you feel depressed and sad ,my brother my sister trust me YOU WERE BORN TO WIN AND YOU SHALL WIN ..say Amen !!! #ChurchWithShatta — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 22, 2020

I know most of you are scared but let’s have hope that the Lord is always in the miracle business and he never fails …Let me see all those who believe in the Lord with this emoji ☝️ — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 22, 2020

I know most of you are getting in the realm I am in right now ..if you are with me just close your eyes. And say this after me …Are you ready ? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 22, 2020