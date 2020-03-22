A Nigerian man received the jabbing of his life after sneezing in a car without covering his nose amidst the deadly coronavirus.

After sneezing, other passengers, aware of the spread of coronavirus, could not keep mute as they voiced out their fears.

Some concerned passengers covered their noses with handkerchiefs while others suggested the man should alight from the commercial bus.

In a video circulating on social media, the unidentified man sitting in the front passenger seat could be heard defending himself after the insults.

Obviously infuriated by the jabs, the man practically fired everyone who had something negative to say about him.