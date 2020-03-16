Controversial Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, appears to have been touched by the Holy Spirit as he preaches doom amidst coronavirus outbreak.
Shatta Wale, in series of tweets, declared Covid-19 is a message from God to express his anger at sinners for disregarding his Glory.
He advised sinners to repent before the next plague which he reveals will be more intense than coronavirus.
MORE
Shatta Wale prophesied Ghanaians should brace themselves for the suffering they are yet to endure, adding God is jealous humans are appreciating worldly things.
The self-acclaimed prophet disclosed he does feel ashamed to preach the gospel to his fans in these end times.