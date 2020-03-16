Controversial Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, appears to have been touched by the Holy Spirit as he preaches doom amidst coronavirus outbreak.

Shatta Wale, in series of tweets, declared Covid-19 is a message from God to express his anger at sinners for disregarding his Glory.

He advised sinners to repent before the next plague which he reveals will be more intense than coronavirus.

MORE

Shatta Wale prophesied Ghanaians should brace themselves for the suffering they are yet to endure, adding God is jealous humans are appreciating worldly things.

The self-acclaimed prophet disclosed he does feel ashamed to preach the gospel to his fans in these end times.

The wrath of God !!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 16, 2020

Repent !!!!! Give your life to Christ before it’s too people …so much hate and nonsense in this world !!! COVID-19 is a message ,the next one is more than this !!!! — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 16, 2020

Ghanaians must give their life to Christ now ,no man can save you this time apart from God !!!! Until they get the cure God is the only way !!! 🙏🏽 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 16, 2020

Those of u who are scared of diseases and not scared of God this is your season …Embrace it !!! This will make Ghanaians especially learn ..Too much evil and nonsense !! — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 16, 2020

I never felt shy preaching the word of God to my fans … These are the end times .. Repent if you haven’t given your life to Christ !!!! — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 16, 2020

First it was water ,then fire ,followed by couple of earth quakes ,Now God is pissed off !!! Man kind just don’t appreciate his doing but Worldly things ..The Father is pissed off trust me !!!! — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 16, 2020

This is the time God will only have mercy on his children and not those full of worldly things …Mark it …All those who believe in what men say will go to men and those who believe in what God says will go to GOD !!! — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 16, 2020