Victims of the painful Lagos gas explosion which happened on Sunday morning are now being named.

One Twitter user who lost a friend and her husband in the disaster took to twitter to pay his last respect to them.

He wrote:

The number of people who died in the Explosion this morning will look like statistics until you have a friend or family member in the number , I’m so pained tonight !!! Nigeria would test your strength , RIP Chisom and RIP to your husband too.

The inferno was reportedly caused by activities of gas pipelines which led to an explosion in the area. According to reports, the fire started around 8:am on Sunday.

Residential and commercial houses were affected as the fire engulfed the neighborhood – with many people scampering to safety.

MORE STORIES:

The principal of Bethlehem Girls College reportedly died while trying to rescue her student.

Meanwhile, another set of victims have been identified. Among them was a beautiful couple, Chisom and her husband.

Read the tweet below:



