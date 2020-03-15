Nigeria’s pop star, Tiwa Savage, has lambasted a fan who called her out claiming she is sleeping with her own hairstylist, Chyna Bee.

The user accused the Nigerian singer that her intimate affair would soon be exposed on social media by a popular blogger.

The faceless person wrote:



The lesbian affair you and @tiwasavage are having will soon be known to the world!! Trust me!! Gist lover is going to publish the lesbian affair you and @who_is_chynabee and @tiwasavage is having !! Very soon !! Watch out!

Reacting to the allegation, Tiwa Savage gave the fan the green light to expose her because it will only increase her fan base.

She added that there are many women who want to get her laid which is an advantage to her music brand, she said in a sarcastic manner.

She wrote on her Insta-stories:

Is as if coro don enter this one’s brain. And trust me when you publish your rubbish you go increase my fan base cause plenty babes don dey wait me for that side. Won ma ko mije.

Find the posts below: