Dancehall act Shatta Wale has revealed how much money he has in his bank account to spite rapper Sarkodie.

According to Shatta Wale, Sarkodie is a broke rapper who only fakes on social media to keep up with his brand.

The duo have thrown shots at each other in songs whereby some of the lyrics in Shatta Wale’s latest Little Tip song tags Sarkodie a hypocrite and pretender.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie on the other hand says he doesn’t like to show off what he has.

But Shatta Wale has put out a statement on his Snapchat saying:

$2 million account balance. We no com play.. The second coming Bandana 2 Shatta Wale.. Jesus Christ era

After Shatta motivated his fans – soon we shall all get there, don’t stop praying. Say to yourself, yes I can.

Find the tweets below:

Shatta Wale reveals money left in his bank account

