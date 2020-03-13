The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Korle Klottey constituency, Dr Zanetor Rawlings, and MP for the Ningo Prampram Constituency, Samuel Nartey George seems to be prepared for the novel coronavirus.

In a video sighted by Adomonline.com, Dr Rawlings was seen tying a nose mask around Mr George’s nose in the chamber to protect him from contracting the disease.

Mr George afterwards took his seat on the floor wearing the mask and gloves.

Dr Rawlings is also seen wearing one herself.

Mr George requested that hand sanitisers distributed in the House be changed to automated ones so they do not become a source of spread of the Corona virus.

Ghana on Thursday, March 12, 2020 through the Health Ministry, confirmed its first two cases of the novel covid-19.

One of the infected persons, a Ghanaian is reported to be a worker in Europe, the other person is believed to be a Turkish.

The duo arrived in the country a week ago and at the point of entry, were tested but didn’t show any symptom until some days later.