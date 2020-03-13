Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab, says neighbouring countries will in the near future rely on Ghana for food due to the success levels of government’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) initiative.

According to Mr Abdul-Wahab, the progress of PFJ has enabled Ghanaian farmers to supply grains to second cycle schools in Ghana with requests coming in from other institutions.

“We are now seeking to expand supply of maize, millet, rice and soya bean to all institutions. As at now, we have received a request from Legon to supply 4,000 bags of maize,” he said.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Thursday, he explained there has been no importation of maize into Ghana since 2017.

“We have done much to ensure food price stabilisation and there has not been much difference of prices since 2017. There is availability of food in Ghana and neighbouring countries would rely on us for food due to our programmes for food production,” he assured.

He expressed optimism Ghana would be self-sufficient in the next three years with Planting for Food and Jobs.