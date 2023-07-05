General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has expressed her displeasure about the over two years’ arrears owed to the National Food Suppliers Association for supplies made to various schools.

According to her, the sight of the members including a ‘pregnant woman sleeping outside with mosquitoes’ is disheartening.

“This is very sad, you owe someone who has worked for you. This is woefully unacceptable. You don’t treat human beings like this. Why do you push them to leave their homes to sleep outside?” she fumed.

To her, the development clearly shows there is indeed a challenge with the Free SHS policy despite the government’s denial.

“This is proof that the Free SHS policy is problematic because government feeds the children with credited food products. Whoever is responsible to pay should find money and pay. You find money to do other things, this too is very important,” she said on Accra-based UTV.

The suppliers from different parts of Ghana besieged the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in an attempt to drum home their demands, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The suppliers laid on the floor at NAFCO’s premises as a sign of protest and spent the night there on their cloth and mats which they carried along.

A spokesperson for the suppliers, Kwaku Amedume, has vowed they will continue their picketing until their monies are paid as they are being chased away by their creditors from their homes.

According to him, their situation has become a serious national security issue that requires immediate attention.

