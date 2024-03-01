Former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah has said the current power outages, popularly called ‘dumsor’ is worst than what pertained in the erstwhile Mahama administration.

According to her, during Mahama tenure, the issue was with capacity but what is happening now is the Akufo-Addo government’s inability to buy gas to power the thermal plants.

the reason for the power outage is the low finances of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

“The power crisis now is even more dangerous than former President Mahama’s regime. Mahama has been able to solve the capacity issue so what is left for the NPP government to do is provide finances for the plants to be deployed. There is no electricity because the ECG’s finances are low,” she said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday.

Nana Yaa Jantuah urged ECG to develop a load shedding timetable to reduce the pressure on grid.

“Because they don’t want to accept that this is dumsor, they take the lights out from a bulk supply point and that affects vast areas. If we had a timetable, the lights would go off from the transformers which would not affect a lot of areas” she added.

ALSO READ:

Ghanaians don’t need ‘dumsor’ timetable – ECG