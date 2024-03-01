Chef Ebenezer Smith has been tirelessly cooking for a month, resolute in his pursuit of a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Starting his culinary journey on February 1, the chef has now completed an impressive 700 hours of continuous cooking as of the morning of March 1.

With his sights set on the 1200-hour mark, Chef Smith is projected to end his remarkable endeavour on March 6, 2024.

Throughout this extraordinary challenge, numerous celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Clemento Suarez, Kwaku Manu, SDK, and OB Amponsah, have visited the Amadia Shopping Centre at Spintex to show their support for the chef’s incredible feat.