Nigerian chef, Beauty Obasuyi has successfully completed a record-breaking cooking marathon that spanned an impressive 18 days and 16 hours.

What initially began as a plan to cook for eight consecutive days evolved into a remarkable journey of endurance and culinary skill.

Fueled by overwhelming support from her team and the community, she decided to push her limits and extend the cook-a-thon by 10 more days.

The inspiration to extend the cooking marathon came from the latest yet-to-be-verified record set by Ghanaian chef Faiala Razak, who held an impressive record of 227 hours and 2 seconds.

Beauty Obasuyi has successfully cooked twice that duration.

She is yet to submit evidence for verification and validation by the Guinness World Records