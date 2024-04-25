A Nigerian man named Celestine Onele has embarked on a remarkable journey to break the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon ironing session, aiming to surpass the current record of 100 hours.

Onele began his ironing marathon on Monday, April 22, 2024, due to his passion for ironing which he has nurtured since childhood.

He is currently pursuing his Master of Science (M.Sc.) program at Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, in Electrical Engineering.

Speaking on the marathon, Onele disclosed that, he had obtained permission from Guinness for the marathon ironing attempt, adhering strictly to specific guidelines laid out for the record.

He expressing his determination to surpass the current record holders, Australian Huston and British Garric Standard.

Onele emphasized the meticulous preparation and adherence to guidelines required for the attempt, highlighting rules such as a 30-second time limit for selecting materials to iron and a strict five-minute rest period after every hour of ironing.

His application to Guinness World Records was approved after months of waiting, paving the way for this remarkable endeavor.