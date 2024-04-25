About 400 members of the Gimbe family from the Dange’s gate in the Savannah Region have announced their resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This is in protest of the supposed partiality of the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jebril in the handling of the Damongo Chieftaincy matters.

The group, whose members occupy party positions from the branch to the regional level, announced their decision at a press conference in Damongo on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

The spokesperson of the group, Dolopewura Darman Isaac publicly denounced the political party, NPP, citing interference and intimidation by the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jebril in the Chieftaincy affairs in the Municipality.

“We, the entire family of Gimbe from the Dange Gate spearheaded by Dolipewura, Bakari, Sulemana, Damongo Wuriche, and Hajia Amina Bampe Wuriche, henceforth announce the withdrawal of our membership from the New Patriotic Party, NPP in Damongo in Savannah Region with immediate effect.”

They said their decision was very well thought-through adding that, “our decision stems from the continued involvement of the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jebril in our Chieftaincy affairs in Damongo”.

“This is because a young man in town by the name of Chief Sakare Jakpa from the Lemu gate was on Saturday, 20th April 2024 illegally enskinned himself as Kulasewura whose title is not for his gate but the Dange’s gate” Mr Dolopewura Dramani insisted.

According to the family, the said enskinment allegedly received support from Mr Saeed Muhazu. “The illegal exercise (enskinment) received the full backing of the Savannah Regional Minister Saeed Muhazu with the presence of a combined police and military team including both Savannah Regional and West Gonja Municipal Police Commanders”, Mr Dramani said.

They insisted that “we have on records of a former teacher of Damongo Senior High School by the name Chief Alancha who on 17th April 2024, sat at Mahama’s Guest House here in Damongo and called the Savannah Regional Minister telling him to provide them with heavy security on Saturday, and the Minister told him that he was on top of things and that he should not worry. All these are not just conjecturing because we have impeccable evidence to back them”, he reiterated.

Myjoyonline tried to trace the said teacher for his comments but to no avail.

It would be recalled that on Saturday, April 20th, 2024, Mr Sakara Jakpa was enskinned a sub-chief with the skin name, Kulasewura by one of the two Chiefs of Damongo in the full presence of several police officers and some personnel from the 1555 Ghana Armour Regiment who turned up with two of their Armour Regiment Patrolling the area.

According to the Spokesperson, though regrettable, their withdrawal from the party doesn’t stop the bad blood between Dangepe and Chief Sakare from continuing with the aid of the Regional Minister.

“Is he still the Chairman of the Savannah Regional Security Council or a Chieftaincy contractor?” he quizzed.

Why are you using the Police who are members of MUSEC that banned all enskinment in Damongo to continue to provide security for enskinment”he asked.

The family, also called on the security to concentrate on their mandate and treat residents equally and fairly.

But when contacted for his response, the Savannah Regional Minister Saeed Muhazu in a telephone interview, said he was innocent of the allegations against his person. “My hands are clean. I’m a father for all and my paramount objective, among others, is to ensure the safety and peace of the region” he stated.

