Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare has distanced herself from former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen‘s decision to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections.

The Minister, who doubles as Atiwa East Member of Parliament (MP) was one of the supporters of Mr Kyerematen while in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race.

In a statement, Madam Osei-Asare said she acknowledges the personal and professional relationship she has with Mr Kyerematen.

However, her dedication is deep-seated and rooted in the shared values of the NPP.

She said “NPP’s strength has always been its unity and our ability to work together for the common good of our country.”

Read Abena Osei-Asare’s statement below:

ALSO READ: