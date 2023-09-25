A political science lecturer at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Kwasi Amakye-Boateng, has said he was taken aback by Alan Kyerematen’s sudden resignation.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Monday, he said he never anticipated it.

But Dr. Amakye-Boateng was skeptical about Mr. Kyerematen’s chances as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.

This notwithstanding, he stated that, Alan’s breakaway could divide the Ashanti region – stronghold of the ruling party and ultimately affect its chances in the 2024 elections.

On Alan’s ability to be a third force in Ghana’s political landscape, Mr. Amakye-Boateng was uncertain if he could fit that role.

He noted that, Mr. Kyerematen would need to do a lot of advocacy especially in the Ashanti region to win more votes.

