A Political Scientist, Dr Christopher Ampadu of the Methodist University has urged the National Executive Committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to adhere to the recommendation of the Electoral Commission (EC) to re-run the Yendi Constituency primaries.

This is due to some disruptions by some angry youth of the party during the counting of the ballots after close of polls.

The EC which supervised the contest between Deputy MASLOC Chief Executive, Hajia Abibata Mahama Zakariah, and the incumbent Farouk Mahama held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, was characterized by commotion and attacks and election officials left the venue.

The leadership in charge of the conduct of the election went ahead to declare Farouk Mahama as the winner and ignored the EC officials in the melee.

The EC has interdicted five of the officials who conducted the polls which ended abruptly.

Snippets of information gathered by Adom News indicate that the NPP leadership will adjudicate the matter at an NEC meeting this week.

Meanwhile, Dr Christopher Ampadu urges the NPP leadership to go by the EC’s report that has recommended a re-run to demonstrate the Party’s commitment to democratic and transparent polls.

He also cautioned the NPP to be mindful of the peace and safety of the people of Yendi as we go into the 2024 elections.