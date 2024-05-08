The Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Joshua Alabi has urged his comrades not to be intimidated by the acts of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), ahead of the December general elections.

He entreated the NDC faithful to face the general elections with confidence and deliver as expected of them, as victory awaits the party.

Mr Alabi made the remarks when a party stalwart and businessman, Gabriel Kwamigah-Atokple Tanko handed over 20 motorcycles to the party at the Volta Regional headquarters in Ho.

“We must approach the 2024 election with confidence and courage. Fear has no place in our journey to victory. We have a responsibility to the people of Ghana, and we must come together as a united front to achieve our goals.”

He implored the party faithful to remain resolute in their campaign, spread the goodwill message of the NDC Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama, and endeavour to protect the ballot box on election day.

Prof Alabi emphasised the need for unity among the rank and file of the party, adding that determination to clinch victory in the elections should be paramount on the agenda list.

He praised Mr Tanko’s commitment to the party, describing it as “an inspiring act of solidarity that reflects the spirit of the NDC.”

Mr Tanko said the donation of the motorbikes was aimed at enhancing logistics to ensure the NDC embarks on intensive electioneering in its stronghold, the Volta Region.

He urged the NDC faithful to resolve all differences and work together to ensure a successful campaign, leading to victory.

“This is the time for us to unite and raise our efforts to ensure victory for our party. Let’s all contribute in any way we can to achieve our common goal”, Mr Tanko said.

The Volta Regional NDC Chairman, Mawutor Agbavitor expressed optimism his party would flaw Vice President Dr Bawumia and the NPP in the general elections and stressed the importance of individual contributions to the party’s success.

He said the ongoing voter registration exercise is critical in harnessing votes for the NDC, and thus advised his comrades to mobilize all eligible voters in their respective jurisdictions to register.

“Everyone has a role to play in the success of the NDC. Whether it’s through donations, volunteering, or spreading our message, every effort counts. Let’s all come on board and do our part.”

He also applauded Mr Tanko for his generosity and urged other party members to emulate him.

