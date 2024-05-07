A group calling itself Concerned Youth for Development in Nkoranza North in the Bono East region has cautioned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) to refrain from assisting minors and foreigners to acquire voter ID in the ongoing limited registration exercise.

The Electoral Commission(EC) on Tuesday, May 7 began the registration exercise which is expected to end on May 27.

The registration exercise is to afford Ghanaians who have attained the age of 18 and those who could not register in 2020 to get a voter’s ID card ahead of the 2024 election.

At a news conference, the youth group claimed they had picked information about plans by parliamentary candidates of the NDC and NPP to bus people to the district to register.

According to them, their choice of parliamentarians are always influenced by the influx of foreigners not interested in development but only the money.

The phenomenon, according to them has affected the growth and development infrastructure in the area.

“All our road networks are very poor to the extent that tractors cannot even apply it when it rains. The human resource development in the constituency is nothing to write home about as a result of bad and selfish leaders we have had of late,” portions of a statement by the group read.

Also, they have warned residents who allow their relatives to be used for such criminal acts to desist from it.

“We are again sending strong warning to parents and relatives who allow their wards and family members to be used for such criminal activity by such greedy politicians to desist from it this time around because the youth are going to put up surveillance at the electoral commission office.

“We will follow the mobile registration team to wherever they go to prevent any recalcitrant foreigner who tries to make his or her way into the voter register this time around,” they warned.

Meanwhile, they have reaffirmed their commitment that Nkoranza North district is a very peaceful place and will make the limited registration exercise a successful one.

“Let the eligible youth who are first time voters and genuine residents of Nkoranza North District come out in their numbers to register and vote for the development of the Constituency,” the group urged.

ALSO READ: