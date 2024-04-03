A Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng has said former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi is an asset to the country.

His comment comes after Mr. Nyantakyi indicated his intention to contest in the Ejisu by-election.

To him, Mr. Nyantakyi has achieved a lot from when he was the GFA boss and nothing can dim his light from shining.

“Nyantakyi is an asset and should not be taken lightly. We all saw the massive change he brought when he was the GFA boss. He is a huge political person and still has people who still want to follow him. I admire him a lot,” he said.

Mr. Nyantakyi has indicated his intention to contest in the Ejisu by-election following the demise of the Member of Parliament of the area, John Kumah.

He will contest on the ticket of the NPP.

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday following his issue with investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the political scientist said allegations against him can never bring him down.

To him, his issue with Anas should not be a problem at all as he needed to do what he did to come out of it.

“Rumors can never bring him down. He created a lot of links and support for the national team” he said. The enemies of Nyantakyi are not ready to let go and that is why it has become difficult to pull down a good man with a huge political ambition” he said.

In Dr. Boateng’s view, Mr. Nyantakyi still has people who follow him because he has achieved a lot as the former GFA boss.

He stressed the matter between him and Anas should not affect his interest in contesting the Ejisu seat.

ALSO READ:

I am sorry – Nyantakyi apologises to Akufo-Addo over Number 12 exposé

See how much Nyantakyi paid Anas to kill documentary