Former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has criticised government over the stalling of health projects across the country.

The Tamale South Member of Parliament’s comment comes on the back of the delay in the renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, due to the project committee’s inability to pay taxes on some imported materials.

Speaking on JoyNews, Mr Iddrisu attributed the stalling of most projects to government’s mismanagement of the economy.

“You have a government that has irresponsibly mismanaged the economy, resulting in a national debt of 600 billion of about 78% of our GDP or probably even more.

“The consequence of that irresponsible management of the economy is towards projects including the Komfo Anokye 155 million euro project and the modernisation of the maternity block and the long-standing uncompleted project in the history of the construction of health facilities in Ghana.

“And therefore government itself must expect some cost overruns. That is additional cost to the state, that is additional cost to the taxpayers which is a symbol of the mismanagement of the economy,” he said.

On Tuesday, April 2, the Chairman of the Heal Komfo Anokye (Teaching Hospital) project team, Sammy Adu Boakye expressed frustration over the heavy taxes slapped on solicited donations to support the health facility.

According to him, the situation is worrying since the state which has been derelict in its responsibility to ensure health facilities have the required infrastructure, equipment and supplies to run efficiently, is the one thwarting efforts by ordinary Ghanaians.

“How do we pay duty and other taxes to the government when we are doing what successive governments have ignored for seventy years by asking for money from ordinary Ghanaians? I have written to his majesty to intervene.

“It’s a pity…. 1.8 million cedis for 10 containers of tiles, not to mention electrical and plumbing materials yet to come. Letters written to the Finance Minister through the Chief Director nearly two months ago are yet to be acknowledged. Demurrage charges have already been set, which are about 1500 USD a day.

“What this posture means is that subsequent materials will still have to be paid for. I should appeal to ice water sellers, market women, shoemakers, etc. to donate towards a project for it to be taxed. Just look at that …” he said.

Backing this stance, the outspoken MP said government has lost its priorities.

“When government claims that it has turned the corner, how can you turn the corner when you don’t have a final agreement with the external creditors on how to manage your debt?

“So only God knows when that facility will be ready for work to commence for us to expect completion of work on the maternity block and the modernisation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

“This government has simply lost its priorities.”

