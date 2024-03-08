The former Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has accused Speaker, Alban Bagbin of violating the Constitution for re-composing of the Parliamentary Service Board.

Citing Article 124 of the 1992 Constitution, the Tamale South MP contends that, Mr. Bagbin did not adhere to the requirement of forming a committee to advise him on re-composing the Parliamentary Service Board following changes in the Minority leadership last year.

The Tamale South lawmaker raised these concerns during the formation of a committee tasked with advising the Speaker on re-composing the Parliamentary Service Board following alterations in the Majority leadership.

He criticised the prolonged absence of the reconstituted board under Bagbin’s chairmanship, emphasising that adherence to the 1992 Constitution is paramount for all, including Speaker Bagbin.

“The changes in the Minority leadership happened over a year ago, so over the year, what has the Parliamentary Service Board been doing with the Speaker as chair with the participation of Ato Forson? That is unconstitutional, illegal, and unacceptable.”

“The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is not above the 1992 Constitution. He is not above the constitution, and therefore, when we are talking about illegalities, I worry.”

However, contrary to Mr. Iddrisu’s claims, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin countered, asserting that Speaker Bagbin followed due process in re-composing the Parliamentary Service Board.

“The contention of my very senior colleague and respected former Minority Leader who is arguing that this has rather come too late, it has not, and I will want to argue with you on that. When you left the chair, the needful, as you complained about, was done, and the record bears me out.”

“You are arguing that constitutionally, why has Speaker [Alban] Bagbin breached the constitution, and I do contend that he has not. The leader of this House did the needful.”

