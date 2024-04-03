Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako has explained why former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA),Kwesi Nyantakyi cannot be disqualified.

According to him, he sees nothing wrong Mr. Nyantakyi showing interest in contesting the Ejisu by-election despite his legal tussle with investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

To Chairman Wontumi as he is affectionately called, it is not within his power to disqualify Mr. Nyantakyi.

Rather, he said it is the duty of the court to make such a decision.

Chairman Wontumi made this known in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

Chairman Wontumi said he don’t want to interfere in peoples matters.

“Nyantakyi’s issue with Anas won’t disqualify him. I really don’t want to interfere in people’s matters, so anyone can come and pick up their forms. It is not our duty to disqualify people. If Nyantakyi goes to contest and wins, fine; if he doesn’t win, that’s fine too,” he said.

However, the NPP Chairman said Mr. Nyantayki will face stiff competition in the race because his contenders will give him a run for his money.

“Those he is contesting the seat with are not easy to go by at all, I am telling you as a regional chairman. So if the court has not found him guilty, who am I to deem him guilty in whatever situation he finds himself in? Let’s allow everyone to be free,” he said.

