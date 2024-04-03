Former Minister for Science and Environment, Professor Frimpong Boateng, has expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of the National Cardiothoracic Centre, stating that it is not in the best shape as envisioned.

In an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show on Wednesday, April 3, Professor Frimpong Boateng lamented the current state of the center, highlighting the need for significant improvements for the benefit of the Ghanaian people.

He attributed the deterioration to the circumstances surrounding his departure from the facility he helped establish. According to him, challenges created by some colleagues at the center hindered his ability to continue his work effectively.

Despite his dismissal, Professor Frimpong Boateng shared his plans and initiatives aimed at advancing the nation’s well-being, underscoring his commitment to serving the country.

“The centre deteriorated after I have left because of the way i was driven out. I was asked to leave. It is just like driving God out of the universe he created.”

“In fact, three years before I left, I had started a programme to train more people by sending some doctors to South Africa, I sent one to India and I wanted to send one to Canada to specialise in some form heart surgery and then we designed a new national cardiothoraric centre but I was kicked out.”

