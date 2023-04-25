National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak is calling for intercessory prayers for former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Frimpong-Boateng.

Mr Apaak feels the heart surgeon could be attacked by “evil forces” due to his campaign to expose galamsey kingpins in government.

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng’s 36-page 2021 report he authored on illegal small-scale mining in Ghana has gone viral.

The report addressed to the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare has implicated some New Patriotic Party (NPP) members, including MPs and top government officials, as having been involved in the menace.

They include former MP for Manso Nkwanta, Joseph Albert Quarm; director of operations at the presidency, Lord Commey; executive assistant and head of social media at the presidency, Charles Nii Teiko; and Frank Asiedu Bekoe, director of political affairs at the Office of the Chief of Staff.

These allegations have been vehemently denied by those named in the report. Some are threatening to sue Prof. Frimpong-Boateng if he does not back his claims with evidence.

Based on the incessant pressure, Dr. Clement Apaak said the life of the heart surgeon might be in danger.

Dr Clement Apaak

In a Twitter post, Dr. Apaak described Prof. Frimpong-Boateng as a patriotic and selfless Ghanaian who has devoted his life to the development of the country, particularly in the field of combating illegal mining activities, therefore Ghanaians ought to offer prayers for the celebrated heart surgeon to avert any evil forces against him.

“Folks, I urge all to pray for Prof Frimpong-Boateng. We ask God to protect and preserve him against the forces of evil. He has truly demonstrated love for country, and I’m proud of him as a Vmate!” the MP said on April 24, 2023.

See post below: