A toddler rescued from an uncompleted private latrine has been confirmed dead at the Bibiani Government Hospital.

The two-day-old baby girl was found at Fahiakobo, a suburb of Bibiani in the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai municipality of the Western North Region.

Reports indicate that the neighbours around the incident scene heard the cry of a baby from the direction of the latrine and followed the sound to rescue her on Monday.

Some residents, who narrated the incident to Adom News, said the baby was bathed and sent to Bibiani Hospital for treatment but was later in the day pronounced dead.

The Abakomahene of Fahiakobo, Nana Akwasi Addae, said the incident was reported to the police with the mother identified and arrested in the course of investigation.

She is currently in custody assisting with investigation.