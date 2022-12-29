A two-month-old baby has been found dead in a 13-feet well at Numeriso, a suburb of Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

The baby boy was dipped into the well with his two hands up, with black thread tying his neck while wearing diapers with beads on both legs, and hands.

The residents in the area got to know about the incident after some people had gone there to fetch water where they found the baby floating in the well where the alarm was blown for more helping hands.

According to residents, this is the second time such an incident has happened in the area and they believe the perpetrators live around and well calculated the movement of the people to execute their cruel acts.

A unit committee secretary who gave his name as Wofa Atta hinted that they would organize a search party for the perpetrators by going from house to house.

Meanwhile, a team of police officers in Assin Fosu led by Chief Inspector Rose upon hearing the sad incident rushed to the scene and called the fire service crew to intervene as they work tirelessly to rescue the baby.

They successfully retrieved the baby and quickly handed him over to the team of ambulance service for first aid treatment and onward transportation to the hospital.

But unfortunately, the baby was clinically pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the police, although the baby’s parents were not immediately known, investigation led to the arrest of the father, a 39-year-old man who gave the mother of the baby’s name as Janet Saawah, 23 years old.

The father, however, could not tell the police what could have influenced the mother’s nasty decision since he provides for the need of the baby and the mother as well.

Meanwhile, the mother is currently at large, efforts are far advanced to get her arrested, police assured.