Fire has gutted a four bedroom house into ashes at Brahabebome in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred on Tuesday dawn.

An interview with Adom News’ correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo, the landlady, Rebecca Asuman narrated a tenant was cooking when the fire started.

Madam Asuman indicated she was also asleep and it took the screams of neighbours to wake her up to see the entire house engulfed in fire.

The landlady lamented nothing was picked from any of the four rooms as Fire Service could not get access to the house.

The tenant through whom the incident happened said she turned on her gas but the place went up in flames when she used the lighter on the stove.

Property including television, refrigerators, money, clothing were lost to the fire but no life was lost.

“What to eat, wear and a place to sleep has now become a problem and we will plead with benevolent society to come to our aid,” she appealed.

An officer with the Obuasi Fire Station ADO1 Kobina Yankah said they had a distress call at 2:58am concerning the fire and rushed to the scene.

According to him, this was the second fire incident at Obuasi this Christmas.

He, therefore, admonished the public to always switch off all electrical gadgets and to also apply safety measures in the usage of gas cylinders.