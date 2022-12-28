The Black Galaxies of Ghana on Tuesday, December 27, defeated Egypt’s U-20 side as part of their preparations ahead of the 2023 CHAN tournament.

Sylvester Simba and Kofi Kordzi were on the scoresheet for Ghana as they secured the 2-0 victory over their Egyptian counterparts.

The Galaxies landed in Cairo over the weekend with the team looking to gain good experience before the start of the CHAN.

The game is the first one for Annor Walker’s team in Egypt as they continue to wrap up their sharpness for the CHAN games.

The 2023 CHAN will be hosted in Algeria with the competition set to start on January 13.