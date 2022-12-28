List of nominees for the maiden edition of Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem awards has been released with Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah topping it.

The Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament secured 22 votes from listeners who called into the show on Wednesday morning.

The scheme will annually recognise and honour best performing ministers in the Akufo-Addo led government based on nominations from Ghanaians.

Following the nominations, an online poll is currently running on Adomonline.com and on Adom FM’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

By the close of polls on January 1, 2023, the winner will be announced and adjudged the best Minister for 2022.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Trade Minister – Alan Kyerematen – 20

Energy Minister – Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh 13

Education Minister- Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum 13

Roads Minister – Kwesi Amoako-Atta 13

Local Government Minister – Dan Botwe 11

Foreign Affairs Minister – Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey 9

Finance Minister – Ken Ofori-Atta 8

Fisheries Minister – Hawa Koomson 8

Communication Minister – Ursula Owusu 7