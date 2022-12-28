Defender Christopher Nettey has announced his departure from Asante Kotoko after four years.

The 24-year-old has been a key figure for the side following his move from Attram de Visser Academy in 2019.

However, the promising defender will end his stay after refusing to accept a seven months contract offer from the club.

In an appreciation message, the full-back wished the club the best of luck in the future while stressing that he will forever be grateful to the club.

“I thank you Asante Kotoko family so much for giving me the opportunity to serve you. I will forever be grateful and cherish every moment I worked here. I wish you success and the best of luck in your future endeavours,” Christopher Nettey said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

The enterprising lateral contributed immensely in helping the club achieve their 24th league triumph last season under Prosper Narteh Ogum as head coach.

Following his impressive performance, Nettey earned a call-up to the Black Stars for the 2021 AFCON qualifier against Sudan where he made his senior debut.