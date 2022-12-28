Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has had a one-match betting ban reduced to a suspended sentence following an appeal by his club side, FC Strasbourg.

The 28-year-old was among 76 players, coaches and team officials who were cited following an investigation by the Professional Football League (LFP) for their involvement in betting during the 2020-21 season and was subsequently banned for one match.

However, Djiku, who featured at the just-ended 2022 World Cup in Qatar is now in line to feature against leaders Paris Saint Germain in the French Ligue 1 after an appeal by his club saw the ban reduced to a suspended sentence.

The experienced centre-back reportedly placed a bet of 20 euros on a La Liga match of Real Madrid on July 20, 2020. His bet was within the framework of a partnership with a sports betting site and this was taken into account during the appeal.

The France-born defender made 14 appearances for Strasbourg in all competitions before the World Cup break.

He has made 20 appearances and scored one goal for Ghana so far after making his debut against Mali in October 2020.