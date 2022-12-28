The Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly in conjunction with the Municipal Education Directorate have adjudged Bright Senior High School at Akyem Kukurantumi as “Best Private School” in the municipality .

The award comes months after the West Africa International Press Limited similarly adjudged the school as Best Private School in Ghana for the year 2021 at the Heroes of Distinction Conference and Awards held in Accra.

At a colourful ceremony over the weekend attended by chiefs, a judge, parents, old students in various universities, colleges and corporate institutions, a citation and plaque award were presented to Bright Senior High School for its sterling academic excellence.

The citation signed by Alhaji Umar Babs Bodinga, and Abena Gyamera (Ms), Municipal Chief Executive and Municipal Education Director respectively, read as follows: “The academic performance of students who graduate from Bright Senior High School has never been in doubt. The school has consistently churned out scholars who excel in the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).The number of candidates who have passed out from the school since 2012 to 2021 amounts to 7,072.

“The records are indeed very beautiful in terms of results and overall academic performance. Discipline too is Hallmark of this great school and every student who has passed through the four corners of the school can testify.

“It is, therefore, not surprising when Bright Senior High School was awarded by the West Africa International Press as the best Private Senior High School in 2021.

“The Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly is very proud of you.

“Ghana Education Service is proud of you. Ghana is very proud of you for all the successes and honour you have chalked. You have made Ghana, Eastern region and Abuakwa North Municipality very proud.”

MCE’s Remarks

Municipal Chief Executive for Abuakwa North Hon. Alhaji Umar Babs Bodinga explained that the Municipal Education Oversight Committee which he chairs thoroughly assessed academic performance of second cycle institutions in the municipality which unanimously established the consistent outstanding performance of Bright Senior High School in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination in the past three years under the review, hence the honour.

The MCE stated that, the excellent academic performance of students of Bright Senior High School leapfrogs rankings of the municipality in WASSCE and other quality educational ratings index in the country.

Alhaji Umar Bodinga emphasized for instance that, “the school’s recent performance in the 2022 WASSCE result where 77% of the candidates had from 6As to 8As has raised the image of the Abuakwa North Municipality.”

The MCE, therefore, made personal pledge to support three brilliant but needy BECE candidates from public basic schools in the municipality to continue their education at Bright Senior High School to enjoy quality education and excell in their academic exploits.

Regional Education Director

Eastern Regional Director of Education, Margret Nsiah Asamoah in a speech read on her behalf by Mr. Jonathan Ntow , commended the founding members of Bright Senior High School for advancing quality education in the region.

She stated that liberalization of the education sector allowing private participation has enabled private schools to immensely contribute to quality education in the country over the years, a feat that cannot be told without mentioning the contribution of Bright Senior High School.

“The emergence of Bright Senior High School as the Best Private Senior High School in Ghana for the 2021/2022 academic year is an indication of its consistent outstanding performance demonstrated over the years,” she said.

The Regional Director of Education spurred up management and Staff of the of Bright SHS to sustain the academic gains and glean innovative ways to improve upon it regardless challenges that confront private education in the country.

Vice President of Bright SHS

In his address, the Vice President of Bright Senior High School, Mr. Dominic Acquah commended the MCE and the Ghana Education Service for acknowledging the hardwork and accomplishments.

He stated that in spite of challenges in running private education institution in Ghana, Bright SHS continues to excel academically due to huge investment in infrastructure and quality teaching and learning.

Touching on the academic feat of the school, Mr Dominic Acquah explained that in 2017, the school presented 887 candidates to write the WASSCE which 12 obtained 8As, 435 had 7As and the rest obtained 6As to 4As.

In 2018, 15 candidates out of 1,365 presented in the WASSCE obtained 8As whilst 681 had 7As with the rest securing between 6As and 3As.

He said the school in 2020 presented 1,158 candidates which they passed with A1 to C6.

In 2021 when few candidates of the school had standoff with WAEC invigilators over intimidation leading to sudden relocation of the examination center from the school to OPASS, out of the 837 candidates who wrote the WASSCE, 10 had 8As, 216 got 7As and the rest got 6As to 8As.

Then finally, in 2022 WASSCE results released recently, 77% of 853 candidates who wrote the WASSCE exams had 6As to 8As.

The Vice President of Bright Senior High School reiterated the call to government to include outstanding private SHSs in the Free Senior High School education policy to ensure equity and fairness while ensuring that education thrives in the country.

He argued that private schools continue to contribute enormously to quality education and job creation in the country, therefore, the need to be factored in policy interventions of governments.