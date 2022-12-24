A rare photo of Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif’s parents and siblings has surfaced on social media.

The adorable family was part of scores of patrons who graced the artiste’s debut concert, Mozama Disco on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Blacko as he is affectionately called entertained patrons with his massive performance.

The family was captured in a photo with Chief Executive Officer of 3Music Sadiq Abdulai Abu and others.

Mr Abdulai took to his Facebook page to share the photo as he disclosed how supportive the family has been to their son’s career.

Other musicians presented included Fameye, KiDi, La Meme Gang, Gyakie, Wendy Shay and Cina Soul.

Below is the post: