Former Minister for Science and Environment, Professor Frimpong Boateng, has raised concerns about the implementation of the government’s Agenda 111 policy, describing it as problematic.

While acknowledging the merit of the idea, Professor Frimpong Boateng expressed reservations about its execution, citing potential financial challenges.

In an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show on Wednesday, April 3, the esteemed professor emphasised that a phased approach would have been preferable if he were overseeing the policy’s implementation.

He highlighted the need for additional efforts to ensure the timely completion of the hospitals under the Agenda 111 initiative, urging the responsible authorities to reevaluate their approach to the projects.

“I think it was a very good initiative from the government saying you want to build hospitals for all districts in Ghana but it is the implementation where is a problem.”

“I don’t know the details of how it is being implemented, but I would have done things differently in the sense that by doing it in phases by starting with 45 or 50 and completing them before starting the next ones.”

The initiative, consisting of the construction of 111 hospitals, was launched by President Nana Akufo-Addo on August 17, 2021, with a pledge to finish the undertaking within 18 months.

Certain districts have encountered obstacles in securing land for construction, sparking skepticism about the administration’s dedication to the endeavor.

Nonetheless, the government maintains optimism that all hospitals will be finalized before the conclusion of President Akufo-Addo’s second term.

