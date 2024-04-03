The Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), Nana Amoasi VII, has described President Akufo-Addo’s recent directive to stop the export of electricity to neighboring countries as a good call.

The directive is in response to the ongoing intermittent power outages, known as “dumsor.”

However, the IES boss pointed out that, it won’t solve the problem and will have implications for the country.

According to him, even if the directive is implemented, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will still shed load.

Nana Amoasi VII added that, the countries that Ghana supplies electricity to might resort to another source if the directive takes too long which will result in a loss of the export market.

“It is a good call, but whether it is done or not, load shedding will still go on. However, it won’t be as frequent as now. It will help, but it won’t stop Dumsor and has implications for the country. The other countries we supply to might resort to another area if this directive takes too long, which will lead to the loss of the export market,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

The Executive Director of IES also cautioned that if ECG is forced to supply electricity to everyone, it might lead to low voltage or a blackout.

He said financial constraints are the root cause of these issues, as the revenue collected by ECG is insufficient to pay its suppliers.

“Our available capacity is not more than 3,300, which means there is a deficit. If ECG doesn’t manage it for us and forces us to supply it to everyone, it might lead to low voltage or a blackout of the entire system. So whatever happens, we still have power outages. This is all due to financial constraints. The revenue collected at the end of the value chain by ECG is insufficient for all the sector players,” he said.

