The organizers of the Ghana Music Awards, over the weekend, announced the nominees for the much-anticipated silver jubilee of the awards ceremony.
During the nominee’s announcement, Telecel was announced as the new headline sponsor.
The 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) will celebrate the achievements of artistes across the country in the year under review.
For the nominations, Stonebwoy takes the lead with 15 nods, Kuami Eugene follows with 14 nominations, and Sarkodie comes in third with eight nods.
Black Sherif who took home the Artiste of the Year in 2023 has been nominated six times. He is once again in the running for Artiste of the Year.
King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are nominated for Artiste of the Year.
See the full list below:
Best Hiplife Song
- ‘Insha Allah’ – Okyeame Kwame ft. King Paluta
- ‘M’asesa’ – Jay Bahd ft. Kweku DMC, SkyFace SDW
- ‘Oh My Linda’ – Reggie Osei, Jay Bahd, O’Kenneth, Kweku DMC
- ‘Twatis’ – Oseikrom Sikana ft. Kwaku Smoke
- ‘Y’ahite Remix’ – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene
- ‘Eny3 Nwanwa’ – Guru
Best Highlife Song
- ‘Adoley’ – Camidoh
- ‘Party’ – Adina ft. Kofi Kinaata
- ‘Kweku Ananse Remix’ – Amerado ft. Fameye
- ‘Manodzi’ – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo
- ‘My Darling’ – Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena
- ‘Overthinking’ – Kofi Kinaata
- ‘Vero’ – Kelvyn Boy
- ‘Yolo’ – Kuami Eugene
- ‘You Dey Feel The Vibe’ – FRA! ft. Nana Yaw Ofori Atta
- ‘Africa Money’ – Wendy Shay
Best Hip Hop Song
- ‘Lonely Road’ – O’Kenneth, Xlimkid
- ‘Otan’ – Sarkodie
- ‘Scar’ – Gyakie ft. JDee
- ‘Sowutuom’ – Medikal
- ‘Dear God’ – Strongman
- ‘Yaya’ – Black Sherif
- ‘Akatanii’ – Kweku Smoke
- ‘The Hardest’ – Amerado
Best Afrobeats Song
- ‘Hossana’ – Banzy Banero
- ‘Broken Heart’ – DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene
- ‘Otello’ – Fancy Gadam ft. Kuami Eugene
- ‘Liquor’ – KiDi
- ‘Monica’ – Kuami Eugene
- ‘Case Remix’ – Mr. Drew ft. Mophty
- ‘Goodsin’ – Olivetheboy
Best Afropop Song
- ‘Super Super’ – Efya
- ‘Not God Remix’ – Fameye ft. Stonebwoy
- ‘Rent Free’ – Gyakie
- ‘I Lied’ – KiDi
- ‘Terminator’ – King Promise
- ‘Bad Boy’ – Lasmid
- ‘Till We Die’ – Sarkodie ft. Ruger
- ‘Into The Future’ – Stonebwoy
Best Gospel Song
- ‘Tears of Joy’ – Patience Nyarko
- ‘Anuonyam’ – Mabel Okyere
- ‘Aseda’ – Nace
- ‘Kaafo’ – Perez Muzik
- ‘Mo’ – Piesie Esther
- ‘100%’ – Scott Evans
- ‘Say Amen’ – Diana Hamilton
- ‘Victory’ – Joyce Blessing
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
- ‘Truth’ – DSL
- ‘Stubborn SoulJah’ – Epixode
- ‘Efiekuma Love’ – Kofi Kinaata
- ‘San Bra’ – Samini
- ‘Non-Stop’ – Stonebwoy
- ‘Eyeball Remix’ – Ras Kuuku ft. Samini
Collaboration of the Year
- ‘Liquor’ – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy
- ‘Lonely Road’ – O’Kenneth, Xlimkid
- ‘Case Remix’ – Mr Drew ft. Mophty
- ‘Twatis’ – Oseikrom Sikani ft. Kweku Smoke
- ‘Kwaku Ananse Remix’ – Amerado ft. Fameye
- ‘Y’ahitte Remix’ – King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene
- ‘You Dey Feel The Vibe’ – FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta
- ‘My Darling’ – Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena
International Collaboration of the Year
- ‘Scar’ – Gyakie ft. JBee
- ‘Butter My Bread’ – Jyzno ft. Lasmid
- ‘Terminator’ – King Promise ft. Yung Jon
- ‘Manodzi’ – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo
- ‘Cryptocurrency’ – Kuami Eugene ft. Rotimi
- ‘Wotowoto Season’ – Odumodublvck ft. Black Sherif
- ‘Till We Die’ – Sarkodie ft. Ruger
- ‘Perfect Combi’ – King Promise ft. Gabzy
Best Highlife Artiste
- Abiana
- Akwaboah
- Kofi Kinaata
- Kuami Eugene
- FRA
Best Rap Performance
- ‘The Hardest’ – Amerado
- ‘Warning’ – Eno Barony
- ‘Boasiako’ – FimFim
- ‘5th August (7)’ – Lyrical Joe
- ‘We Made It’ – Medikal
- ‘Otan’ – Sarkodie
- ‘Dear God’ – Strongman
Best Male Vocal Performance
- ‘Don’t Cry (Kaafo)’ – Perez Muzik
- ‘Gyidie’ – Kyei Mensa
- ‘You Are Great’ – Kofi Karikari ft Eternity
- ‘Hankipanki’ – Josh Blakk
- ‘Brown Skin Girl’ – Camidoh
- ‘I Lied’ – KiDi
Best Female Vocal Performance
- ‘Baby’ – Adina
- ‘Far Away’ – Abiana
- ‘His Grace’ – Lordina The Soprano
- ‘Hold My Hands’ – Queendalyn Yurglee
- ‘Temple’ – Niiella
- ‘Make Me Believe’ – TiTi Owusu
Record of the Year
- ‘Reckless & Sweet’ – Amaarae
- ‘Far Away’ – Abiana
- ‘Manodzi’ – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo
- ‘Iyawo’ – Josh Blakk
- ‘Me Dan Wo’ – Joe Mettle ft. Kweku Teye
- ‘My Helper’ – Efya
Best Music Video
- ‘Manodzi’ – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo
- ‘Wasted Eyes’ – Amaarae
- ‘Paradise’ – Black Sherif
- ‘Fate’ – Kuami Eugene
- ‘Broken Heart’ – DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene
- ‘100%’ – Scott Evans
- ‘Oil In My Head’ – Black Sherif
- ‘Kweku Playman’ – Kweku Smoke
- ‘Into the Future’ – Stonebwoy
- ‘Cryptocurrency’ – Kuami Eugene ft. Rotimi
Album/EP of the Year
- Taste of Africa – Abiana
- Fountain Baby – Amaarae
- Love & Chaos – Kuami Eugene
- Planning & Plotting – Medikal
- 5th Dimension – Stonebwoy
Most Popular Song of the Year
- ‘Hossana’ – Bandy Banero
- ‘Yaya’ – Black Sherif
- ‘Scar’ – Gyakie ft. JBee
- ‘Victory’ – Joyce Blessing
- ‘Liquor’ – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy
- ‘Terminator’ – King Promise
- ‘Monica’ – Kuami Eugene
- ‘Case Remix’ – Mr Drew ft. Mophty
- ‘Aseda’ – Nacee
- ‘Goodsin’ – Olivetheboy
- ‘Otan’ – Sarkodie
- ‘Into the Future’ – Stonebwoy
Best Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste
- Amerado
- Black Sherif’s
- Medikal
- Jay Bhad
- King Paluta
- Sarkodie
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste
- Epixode
- Ras Kuuku
- Stonebwoy
- Samini
Best New Artiste
- Bandy Banero
- DSL
- King Paluta
- Maya Blu
- Olivetheboy
- Oseikrom Sikanii
Best Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste
- Gyakie
- Camidoh
- KiDi
- King Promise
- Mr. Drew
- Efya
- Wendy Shay
Best Gospel Artiste
- Diana Hamilton
- Joe Mettle
- Joyce Blessing
- Mabel Okyere
- Nacee
- Perez Muzik
- Piesie Esther
- Scott Evans
Best African Artiste
- Rema
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Tyla
- Davido
- Jzyno
Songwriter of the Year
- Perez Muzik
- Fameye
- DSL
- Sarkodie
- Akwaboah
- Stonebwoy
Artiste of the Year
- Black Sherrif
- King Promise
- Kuami Eugene
- Nacee
- Sarkodie
- Stonebwoy
