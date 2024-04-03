The organizers of the Ghana Music Awards, over the weekend, announced the nominees for the much-anticipated silver jubilee of the awards ceremony.

During the nominee’s announcement, Telecel was announced as the new headline sponsor.

The 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) will celebrate the achievements of artistes across the country in the year under review.

For the nominations, Stonebwoy takes the lead with 15 nods, Kuami Eugene follows with 14 nominations, and Sarkodie comes in third with eight nods.

Black Sherif who took home the Artiste of the Year in 2023 has been nominated six times. He is once again in the running for Artiste of the Year.

King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are nominated for Artiste of the Year.

See the full list below:

Best Hiplife Song

‘Insha Allah’ – Okyeame Kwame ft. King Paluta

‘M’asesa’ – Jay Bahd ft. Kweku DMC, SkyFace SDW

‘Oh My Linda’ – Reggie Osei, Jay Bahd, O’Kenneth, Kweku DMC

‘Twatis’ – Oseikrom Sikana ft. Kwaku Smoke

‘Y’ahite Remix’ – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene

‘Eny3 Nwanwa’ – Guru

Best Highlife Song

‘Adoley’ – Camidoh

‘Party’ – Adina ft. Kofi Kinaata

‘Kweku Ananse Remix’ – Amerado ft. Fameye

‘Manodzi’ – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo

‘My Darling’ – Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena

‘Overthinking’ – Kofi Kinaata

‘Vero’ – Kelvyn Boy

‘Yolo’ – Kuami Eugene

‘You Dey Feel The Vibe’ – FRA! ft. Nana Yaw Ofori Atta

‘Africa Money’ – Wendy Shay

Best Hip Hop Song

‘Lonely Road’ – O’Kenneth, Xlimkid

‘Otan’ – Sarkodie

‘Scar’ – Gyakie ft. JDee

‘Sowutuom’ – Medikal

‘Dear God’ – Strongman

‘Yaya’ – Black Sherif

‘Akatanii’ – Kweku Smoke

‘The Hardest’ – Amerado

Best Afrobeats Song

‘Hossana’ – Banzy Banero

‘Broken Heart’ – DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene

‘Otello’ – Fancy Gadam ft. Kuami Eugene

‘Liquor’ – KiDi

‘Monica’ – Kuami Eugene

‘Case Remix’ – Mr. Drew ft. Mophty

‘Goodsin’ – Olivetheboy

Best Afropop Song

‘Super Super’ – Efya

‘Not God Remix’ – Fameye ft. Stonebwoy

‘Rent Free’ – Gyakie

‘I Lied’ – KiDi

‘Terminator’ – King Promise

‘Bad Boy’ – Lasmid

‘Till We Die’ – Sarkodie ft. Ruger

‘Into The Future’ – Stonebwoy

Best Gospel Song

‘Tears of Joy’ – Patience Nyarko

‘Anuonyam’ – Mabel Okyere

‘Aseda’ – Nace

‘Kaafo’ – Perez Muzik

‘Mo’ – Piesie Esther

‘100%’ – Scott Evans

‘Say Amen’ – Diana Hamilton

‘Victory’ – Joyce Blessing

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

‘Truth’ – DSL

‘Stubborn SoulJah’ – Epixode

‘Efiekuma Love’ – Kofi Kinaata

‘San Bra’ – Samini

‘Non-Stop’ – Stonebwoy

‘Eyeball Remix’ – Ras Kuuku ft. Samini

Collaboration of the Year

‘Liquor’ – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy

‘Lonely Road’ – O’Kenneth, Xlimkid

‘Case Remix’ – Mr Drew ft. Mophty

‘Twatis’ – Oseikrom Sikani ft. Kweku Smoke

‘Kwaku Ananse Remix’ – Amerado ft. Fameye

‘Y’ahitte Remix’ – King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene

‘You Dey Feel The Vibe’ – FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta

‘My Darling’ – Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena

International Collaboration of the Year

‘Scar’ – Gyakie ft. JBee

‘Butter My Bread’ – Jyzno ft. Lasmid

‘Terminator’ – King Promise ft. Yung Jon

‘Manodzi’ – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo

‘Cryptocurrency’ – Kuami Eugene ft. Rotimi

‘Wotowoto Season’ – Odumodublvck ft. Black Sherif

‘Till We Die’ – Sarkodie ft. Ruger

‘Perfect Combi’ – King Promise ft. Gabzy

Best Highlife Artiste

Abiana

Akwaboah

Kofi Kinaata

Kuami Eugene

FRA

Best Rap Performance

‘The Hardest’ – Amerado

‘Warning’ – Eno Barony

‘Boasiako’ – FimFim

‘5th August (7)’ – Lyrical Joe

‘We Made It’ – Medikal

‘Otan’ – Sarkodie

‘Dear God’ – Strongman

Best Male Vocal Performance

‘Don’t Cry (Kaafo)’ – Perez Muzik

‘Gyidie’ – Kyei Mensa

‘You Are Great’ – Kofi Karikari ft Eternity

‘Hankipanki’ – Josh Blakk

‘Brown Skin Girl’ – Camidoh

‘I Lied’ – KiDi

Best Female Vocal Performance

‘Baby’ – Adina

‘Far Away’ – Abiana

‘His Grace’ – Lordina The Soprano

‘Hold My Hands’ – Queendalyn Yurglee

‘Temple’ – Niiella

‘Make Me Believe’ – TiTi Owusu

Record of the Year

‘Reckless & Sweet’ – Amaarae

‘Far Away’ – Abiana

‘Manodzi’ – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo

‘Iyawo’ – Josh Blakk

‘Me Dan Wo’ – Joe Mettle ft. Kweku Teye

‘My Helper’ – Efya

Best Music Video

‘Manodzi’ – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo

‘Wasted Eyes’ – Amaarae

‘Paradise’ – Black Sherif

‘Fate’ – Kuami Eugene

‘Broken Heart’ – DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene

‘100%’ – Scott Evans

‘Oil In My Head’ – Black Sherif

‘Kweku Playman’ – Kweku Smoke

‘Into the Future’ – Stonebwoy

‘Cryptocurrency’ – Kuami Eugene ft. Rotimi

Album/EP of the Year

Taste of Africa – Abiana

Fountain Baby – Amaarae

Love & Chaos – Kuami Eugene

Planning & Plotting – Medikal

5th Dimension – Stonebwoy

Most Popular Song of the Year

‘Hossana’ – Bandy Banero

‘Yaya’ – Black Sherif

‘Scar’ – Gyakie ft. JBee

‘Victory’ – Joyce Blessing

‘Liquor’ – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy

‘Terminator’ – King Promise

‘Monica’ – Kuami Eugene

‘Case Remix’ – Mr Drew ft. Mophty

‘Aseda’ – Nacee

‘Goodsin’ – Olivetheboy

‘Otan’ – Sarkodie

‘Into the Future’ – Stonebwoy

Best Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste

Amerado

Black Sherif’s

Medikal

Jay Bhad

King Paluta

Sarkodie

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste

Epixode

Ras Kuuku

Stonebwoy

Samini

Best New Artiste

Bandy Banero

DSL

King Paluta

Maya Blu

Olivetheboy

Oseikrom Sikanii

Best Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste

Gyakie

Camidoh

KiDi

King Promise

Mr. Drew

Efya

Wendy Shay

Best Gospel Artiste

Diana Hamilton

Joe Mettle

Joyce Blessing

Mabel Okyere

Nacee

Perez Muzik

Piesie Esther

Scott Evans

Best African Artiste

Rema

Asake

Burna Boy

Tyla

Davido

Jzyno

Songwriter of the Year

Perez Muzik

Fameye

DSL

Sarkodie

Akwaboah

Stonebwoy

Artiste of the Year

Black Sherrif

King Promise

Kuami Eugene

Nacee

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

