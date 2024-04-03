Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has appealed to football fans to be patient with Black Star’s coach, Otto Addo.

Addo, now handed a 34-month contract as the Black Stars coach took over from Chris Hughton, who was relieved of his duties after the team’s disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, where the team exited at the group stage.

In his first two matches at the helm, the team suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria and managed a 2-2 draw against Uganda during the March international window.

With the Black Stars currently struggling to secure a victory in seven consecutive games across various competitions, Gyan, who shared the pitch with Otto Addo during the 2006 World Cup, expressed optimism that his former teammate can excel given time to build the team.

“Otto Addo has returned to a different atmosphere and with different players. While he has previous experience with some of the players, it’s still a process. He’s also brought in new staff, marking a new era” Gyan remarked during an interview on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“Let’s observe what he brings to the table. We should support him in his rebuilding efforts and assess where he can lead us. Ultimately, Ghanaians will evaluate his performance, so we should afford him the time to mold his team” he added.

Otto Addo previously managed the Black Stars during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they won one out of their three matches and lost to Portugal and Uruguay preventing further advancement beyond the group stage.

Looking ahead, Addo aims to guide the team to victories in June later this year as they face Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

