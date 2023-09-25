Prominent figure, Alan Kyerematen, who has long been associated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and formerly served as the Minister for Trade and Industry, has made a surprising move by announcing his decision to go independent and form a new political entity.

This unexpected development has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, given Mr. Kyerematen’s enduring commitment to the NPP over the years.

In a press conference held on Monday, September 25, in Accra, he explained his reasons for resigning from NPP.

To realize his vision, Kyerematen has declared his intention to establish and lead a new political movement in Ghana, aptly named “Movement for Change.”

The emblematic symbol of this movement is the Monarch Butterfly, chosen for its political symbolism of change, transformation, hope, and positivity.

Mr. Kyerematen emphasized that, it also conveys values such as strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, all of which he holds dear as a political leader.

In the Akan language, the Monarch Butterfly is known as “Afrafranto.” The movement’s motto, “Ghana Will Rise Again,” symbolizes a hopeful outlook for the future of Ghana.

A significant aspect of Kyerematen’s new endeavor is its focus on youth empowerment.

He envisions that the Movement for Change will be led and powered by Ghana’s youth.

In the 2020 general election, out of the over 17 million registered voters, the youth aged 18-35 accounted for over 9.4 million voters, constituting 55% of the total voter population.

This recognition of the youth as both the future of the nation and one of the most vulnerable segments of society underscores Kyerematen’s commitment to meaningful change in Ghana.

Alan Kyerematen resigns from NPP