A security analyst, Emmanuel Kutin has said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare cannot absorb himself from the police’s actions against protesters in Accra last week.

Following the police action against the protesters last week, there are reports the Accra Regional Police Commander, COP Sayibu Gariba, has been queried and also summoned by the Police Management Board (POMAB) to answer questions on the incidents.

Reacting to the POMAB’s action in a radio interview on Accra-based 3FM on Monday afternoon, September 25, 2023, Mr. Kutin said it will be wrong to only punish the Accra Regional Police Commander for the excesses of the police during the protest.

The protesters were demanding an end to corruption under the government wanted to be allowed to occupy the seat of the governance, the Jubilee House for three days.

For Mr Kutin, if the police had been praised for their actions, there was no way only the Accra Regional Police Commander would have been singled out to receive the praise.

He said, “It is not appropriate to single out the regional commander to query him.”

Mr. Kutin said IGP Dampare “cannot disassociate himself from the actions of the police” and that “there is the need to reform the police service.”

The protesters, who were demonstrating against the government’s economic policies and alleged corruption, were met with excessive force from the police, on Thursday, September 21. Almost 50 protesters including journalists were arrested.

The incident sparked some outrage and many accused the police of using excessive force against unarmed civilians.

Following the public outcry, the Police Service in a statement apologised for the inconvenience caused during the three-day protests.

The protest was organised by a group called Democracy Hub. The protest was staged to put pressure on the government to address the country’s economic problems and investigate allegations of corruption.

It was held from Thursday, September 21, 2023 to Saturday, September 23. The protesters gathered at the 37 Lorry Station and attempted to march to the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

However, the police stopped the protesters from reaching the Jubilee House.